Taapsee Announces New Film With 'Scam 1992' Actor Pratik Gandhi

The investigative comedy film is directed by Arshad Syed and also stars Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame.

Taapsee has been working on multiple projects this year. Her film Loop Lapeta, the Hindi remake of the German film titled 'Run Lola Run', is slated to release soon. Tanuj Garg, the film's producer, shared an update on Instagram after the shooting for the film was completed on 16th February.