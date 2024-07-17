Abhishek Bachchan to Play Antagonist In Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'King': Report

advertisement
After delivering three consecutive blockbusters in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller King, alongside daughter Suhana Khan. The film will be helmed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and bankrolled by Siddharth Anand.
According to Peeping Moon, actor Abhishek Bachchan will join the cast as the antagonist in the action-entertainer. As per the report, the actor will be playing a sophisticated villain who would face off against Shah Rukh's mafia persona. Suhana will be the parallel lead in the film, playing the role of a young girl facing dangerous circumstances after a life-altering event.
Speaking about Abhishek's role in the film, a source told Peeping Moon, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. The Jr Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before anticipation surrounding it."
On 16 July, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also confirmed that his son Abhishek will be joining the film. Wishing him luck for his new project, the veteran also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). Have a look:
Shah Rukh and Abhishek have previously shared the screen space in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. King is currently in its pre-production phase and is expected to go on floors in November this year. The film made in association with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, will likely hit the big screens in 2025 or 2026.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)