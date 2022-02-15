Aamir Khan Shares New Release Date of Laal Singh Chaddha; Thanks Adipurush Team

"This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts," a part of the statement read.

It added, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor among others.