Sequel to ‘PK’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan In the Pipeline?

It’s clear that Chopra who is the producer of the Munna Bhai franchise and PK will not rush into making a sequel just for the sake of it. “Can you imagine we still don’t have the third Munna Bhai. The film will make Rs 500 - 1000 crore but because Abhijat and me and Raju are not happy with the script, we are working on it, hopefully it will come out next year, but till we are happy with the script we are not going to make it. But what that makes us in the eyes of the studios is that we are dumb-asses,” said Chopra to The Quint in an interview earlier this month.

