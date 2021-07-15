A Decade Apart, How 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'ZNMD' Taught a Country to Road-Trip

A Gen-Z Perspective

For someone like me who didn’t watch DCH in its true path-breaking glory in 2001, and was still a school-going kid when ZNMD first came out, the relevance of the films could be mildly questioning. The innate Gen-Z in me does not approve of the overdone jealous girlfriend trope in both the films, or the male gaze and the over-the-top pronouncement of love by crashing a wedding in DCH. And well, the leather pants. But when there was a general lack of female voices and an overwhelming hero versus villain narrative in Bollywood, DCH gave us a complex and layered female character in Tara Jaiswal (Dimple Kapadia) — a divorced mother with an alcohol problem sharing a friendship with a young guy.

It’s difficult to view DCH past its cult status as the coolest film in Bollywood, so probing its relevance can be challenging. But what makes it truly special is that you cannot grow out of it. The many aspects of the film, naturally, may grow old but the world it created, the conflicts it presented, and the doors it opened for the future, will remain timeless. ZNMD, staying true to the foundation laid by the former, is just as refreshing as it was ten years ago.