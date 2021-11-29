World Premiere of Ranveer Singh's 83 at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Fest on 15 Dec

A poster of 83.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kabir Khan's 83 is all set to have its world premiere at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival on 15 December, as per a report by Deadline. The festival commences on 6 December in Jeddah. Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev will reportedly be present at the event.
83 tells the story of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, who led the Indian cricket team to its first World Cup victory in 1983 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London against West Indies.
The film will hit theatres worldwide on 24 December. Speaking about the world premiere Kabir Khan told Deadline, "I’m beyond excited to unveil 83 at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The opening of cinema halls in Saudi Arabia is a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers in India and across the world. To go on this journey, and to bring the story to screen with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and cricket icon Kapil Dev is like winning the world cup for me.”
