83 Teaser: A Glimpse of The Historic Catch by Kapil Dev in the World Cup Final

The trailer of 83 will release on 30 November and the film will hit theatres on 24 December.

83 chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England. It was initially scheduled for an April 2020 release, but got pushed due to the pandemic. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone.