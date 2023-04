68th Filmfare Awards Winners List: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' & 'Badhaai Do' Win Big

The 68th Filmfare Awards were held at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai on 27 April. The star-studded awards night was hosted by Salman Khan, alongside co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul.

While Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi won the Best Film Filmfare, Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do received the award for Best Film Critics'.

Here's the complete list of winners: