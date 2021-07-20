It's a Conscious Decision To Do Different Kinds Of Roles: Vikrant Massey

Be it web series or films, a lead role or a supporting one, Vikrant Massey is everywhere. However, we have no complaints because he is acing the acting game. After Haseen Dillruba he is back once again with 14 Phere.

Speaking to The Quint, Vikrant said, "The credit goes to all the producers who want to hire me. And the credit goes to the writers and directors. The position that I am in right now, in my career, it is a very conscious decision to do different kind of roles because monotony and stagnancy doesn't excite me. I want to wake up and have reason to strive through that day."