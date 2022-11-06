100 years of Salim Anarkali : Love, Legend and Longevity

Most legendary stories that have survived the time are actually several centuries old - be it Romeo & Juliet, Laila Majnu or Dhola Maru. Legendary stories, in their kernel, have some special element that ensures thatit keeps connecting with its audiences over multiple generations and in newer formats. And in many cases, it is not just the original author but multiple writers who, over the years, add strength and longevity that transform a story into a legend.

The story of Salim and Anarkali being a classic example. In the Imtiaz Ali Taj’s version, Anarkali is punished to death. But when the writers for Mughal-e-Azam ( K Asif, Amanullah Khan, Ehsan Rizvi, Kamal Amrohi and Vajahat Mirza) wrote the story, they not only added new hues to characterization but also gave a twist to the climax. As a result, the story reached new heights.