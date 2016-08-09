Birthday Jukebox: Jacqueline Fernandez, the Box-Office Darling

Jacqueline Fernandez started out as a model and represented Sri Lanka in the World Miss Universe Pageant and was a television reporter in Sri Lanka.

Soon, however, with Mohit Suri’s Murder 2, she became Bollywood’s darling and in no time was a part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick, starring opposite Salman Khan.

Kick turned out to be the highest grosser of all time and Jacqueline has ruled the charts ever since.

As she turns a year older, we wish her a very happy birthday!