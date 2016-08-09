Birthday Jukebox: Jacqueline Fernandez, the Box-Office Darling

Jacqueline Fernandez.
(Photo Courtesy: Everymedia PR Team)
Jacqueline Fernandez started out as a model and represented Sri Lanka in the World Miss Universe Pageant and was a television reporter in Sri Lanka.
Soon, however, with Mohit Suri’s Murder 2, she became Bollywood’s darling and in no time was a part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick, starring opposite Salman Khan.
Kick turned out to be the highest grosser of all time and Jacqueline has ruled the charts ever since.
As she turns a year older, we wish her a very happy birthday!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Aug 2016,12:26 AM IST