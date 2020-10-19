Bigg Boss Season 14: How to View List of Contestants, Vote Online
Here is how you can view the contestant list for Bigg Boss Season 14 and vote for your favourite contestant online.
Bigg Boss Season 14 Voting: A still from Bigg Boss 14. | (Photo Courtesy: Colors TV)
The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss premiered on 3 October. From singer Rahul Vaidya to South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli, quite a few participants managed to clear the 'Bigg Boss Quotient' tests and enter the house.
On the other hand, four contestants (Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani, Sara Gurpal and Rubina) got rejected by Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla.
Here is the list of Bigg Boss Season 14 contestants who are currently inside the house:
Rahul Vaidya
Pavitra Punia
Shehzaad Deol
Abhinav Shukla
Nikki Tamboli
Eijaz Khan
Jasmin Bhasin
Jaan Kumar Sanu
Rubina Dilaik
Nishant Malkani
Here are different ways through which you can vote and save your favourite contestant from getting eliminated.
Bigg Boss Season 14 Voting: Through VOOT App
Download the Voot app in your phone
Sign in through your Google or Facebook account
Search for Bigg Boss 14, “Vote Now”. As you select the option, all the nominated contestants will be displayed with their pictures on your screen
Choose your favourite contestant and click the submit button
Your vote has been submitted.
Bigg Boss Season 14 Voting: Through Website
Open the Voot website on your laptop or desktop by browsing for voot.com
Sign in through your Google or Facebook account
Search for Bigg Boss 14, “VOTE NOW” in the search bar
The nominated contestants will be displayed on your screen along with their pictures
Now, just click your favourite housemate and submit your vote.
