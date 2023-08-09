Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 9 August 2023: Claim Codes & Win Weapons

Go through the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 9 August 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
We are back with another set of Garena Free Fire Max redeem Codes for today,9 August 2023. Only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes on the official redemption website. The codes are updated every day at midnight for the players so they can claim them in the morning and win free rewards.
The players will have to visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes if they wish to win gifts and freebies.
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 9 August 2023 will remain active for twenty-four hours only. New codes will be updated on the redemption website the next day after these expire. It is important to note that expired codes will be of no use to win weapons and gifts in the multiplayer Free Fire game.
The Government of India has banned the original version of Garena Free Fire in the country. Players in the country can download the new and advanced version known as Garena Free Fire MAX, an upgraded version.
The redeem codes are the same for both versions. Players only need to log in to their registered Free Fire account to use the daily redeem codes.
FCFNHTYI8SYTEFB
FTNJMGBIHFRTJNC
FKIUYSDEGFTYFTY
FFY65RDFGDRVGVB
FFT6HYTF6YHNI8S
FGNOQ5RDCV3B4N5
FMKHIBYGTBDNRT6
FY7UHLBUCYHDRMT
F6L7UIHUBJVXSER
F56YLBOI8YY5TE2
F34TLG9BIKRI7JH
FN8UILJOBUYS5RF
F3V4NRM5TLOIGUJ
FMSE84RY5HUYUJY
FFTYHJTG6YHH7JT
Visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Enter your registered social media credentials to log in to your account
Copy and paste the redeem codes one by one from the list on the text box to claim it.
Submit to confirm the code.
Click on the pop-up option- OK.
The rewards for 9 August will be mailed to you within the next few hours
