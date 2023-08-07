Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 52 Written Update: Pooja and Bebika Become Finalists

The new day begins in the Bigg Boss Day and Pooja is seen missing Jad. Manisha and Elvish are seen having a fun banter over a hug. Pooja asks Jiah to be herself in the game and not be friends with Manisha for the game. Abhishek mentions that if Bigg Boss offers 10 lacs in the finale, he will take it since he feels he won’t win the game. Bebika shows her voice-over skills while talking to Abhishek and Elvish feels she’s doing all this to save herself from the nomination. Bebika confesses that she’s possessive about Abhishek. Bebika and Manisha get dressed in saree to tease Elvish and Abhishek.

Bigg Boss announces that today is the last nomination of the season and people who are safe today will join Abhishek in the finale. He also announces that the Room of Truth' will get activated today. The nomination will be a competition between three groups- Manisha and Elvish, Jiah and Abhishek, and Bebika with Pooja. Abhishek will not get nominated today. Every team will get a chance to enter the room of truth wherein a team member will sit on the chair and criticize the other contestants truthfully for roughly 27 minutes while the other team member will keep track of the time and ring the gong after he feels the time is over. The team who completes the task in the above-mentioned time limit, they will win the task.