Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 31 Update: Avi, Abhi & Jiah Become Doctors For a Task

Read the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 31written details for 17 July 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The new episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 begins with an energetic song. Early in the morning, Jiah asks Elvish to help him in the kitchen since he has gotten a task to accept orders from the housemates. She asks him to compliment her while completing the given work. Then Falaq is seen talking to Aashika about her breakdown yesterday when she was crying.
Then Aashika expresses her feelings to Manisha that the housemates were laughing at her during the task but when Pooja raised her voice and took her stand, everyone came to console her. She also didn't like how Falaq came to console her and tell her to be active when she herself isn't active.
Then Pooja and Avinash are also seen talking about Aashika's breakdown and the housemate's behavior towards her breakdown. Jiah and Elvish get into a fun banter in the kitchen wherein he expresses that he likes Jiah the least in the house. Elvish tells Falaq that Avinash is possessive about her to which Falaq denies. Jiah goes to Manisha and asks her to not eat on her bed. She comes and removes the food particles from Jiah's bed and they get into an argument. Aashika also gets in between the argument while Elvish and Bebika make fun of it. Then Bebika and Manisha get into an argument where Bebika calls Manisha fake.
Abhishek comes in support of Manisha and gets into a fight with Bebika. Then after some time, they are seen having fun wherein he asks Bebika to be his friend since Manisha's attitude has changed after captaincy. Falaq talks to Avinash that she isn't in the mood for dating and she needs 2-3 years for herself. Falaq tells him that she may disappear after the show and may not meet anyone. She is confused and confuses her friends (Avinash and Jiah) as well. Falaq walks out of the conversation and Jiah asks Avinash to be careful.
There's a new task in which a health camp is set up in the garden area with Jiah, Avinash, and Abhishek as the doctors. They will be on duty one by one- Abhishek will be the eye doctor and choose one contestant who has blurred vision in the show and seems lost in the game. He will have to check at least 4 patients. Next is Jiah who is an oral expert and will choose a patient who is a liar. Avinash is the third doctor on duty and is a physiotherapist, he will choose a patient who is the least active and lazy in the house. The doctors cannot choose each other as a patient.
Abhishek chooses Falaq as his first patient and tells her that she is not visible in the game. Though there have been changes in her behavior and game but she seems lost. Abhishek also questions Falaq about her relationship with Avinash to which she replies that they are trying to understand their equation and for now they are only friends. He also questions her relationship with Jad to which she answers that after his incident with Bebika, she became distant with him.
Next Abhishek calls Bebika and asks who are her friends to which she mentions Pooja, Cyrus, Avinash, and Falaq as her friends. Abhishek also brings to notice how Bebika keeps changing her group. Abhishek asks about her equation with Elvish to which she replies that he is a close and good-hearted friend. They get into a fun banter which slowly turns into an argument. Falaq and Avinash were seen talking in a corner about their equation.
Abhishek's next patient is Elvish and he sensed an evil game plan in Elvish's eyes to which Elvish replies that he has no game plan. They get into a fun banter. The next patient is Aashiqa and Abhishek mentions that now she seems less fearful. She mentions Manisha, Elvish, and Abhishek as her friends and Pooja as her elder sister. The final patient he chooses is Elvish and now he has to read a statement on the board for fifteen minutes which reads something like "I am a directionless person who is lost in the game."
The next doctor is Jiah whose first patient is Manisha and the doctor asks Manisha why her behavior has changed since the captaincy to which she replies that responsibilities have changed her a bit. Jiah asks her about Bebika to which she expresses her thoughts and both Manisha and Bebika get into a fight. Her next patient is Bebika and the first question to Bebika is if she's still Manisha's friend to which she says no and explains why. Her next patient is Falaq in which they only get into fun conversations. The last patient of Jiah is Elvish and she asks if he really considers Abhishek his brother to which he replied in a fun way that it's all for the game. Then he asks if Avinash is his target to which he denies. Jiah chooses Elvish as the final patient and now he has to empty the whole container of the mouthwash. Manisha doesn't think Jiah took the right decision.
Avinash is the third doctor and his first patient is Manisha. He mentions how she sleeps so much to which she replies that the alarm was heard only twice because of her. He also advises her to not sleep in other's captaincy as she doesn't sleep in her captaincy. His next patient is Aashiqa and Avinash tells her not to sleep since during her four-day stay, the alarm was rung for her. Manisha and Aashika make Avinash understand on which basis he should be choosing his patients. His next patient is Bebika and he highlights how Bebika keeps fighting with the two contestants- Manisha and Abhishek and keeps playing in her comfort zone.
He calls Jad next and asks him if he really needs physiotherapy to which he replies that he will do whatever he says. His final patient is Aashika and the whole house gets into an argument thinking that Avinash didn't understand the task. The other housemates have to throw water on Aashika as a result of Avinash’s decision. Aashika and Avinash get into an argument over a towel since Aashika can‘t take a cold shower after her towel is in the locked washroom. Aashika feels that he is taking revenge to which he refuses.
Manisha asks Falaq if she really likes Avinash to which she denies and then Manisha tells her that she has started liking Avinash and flirts with him in front of Falaq. Later, Avinash and Falaq get into a fight with Elvish which is dragged for a long time and Elvish asks Falaq to stop barking which raises many eyebrows in the house.
