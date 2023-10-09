Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Confirmed List Of Contestants; Namrata Gowda, Siri & Other

Bigg Boss Kannada 10
(Image: DeccanChronicle)
Bigg Boss is among the popular shows in India thus the show is telecasted in different languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, etc, to cover the regional celebrities in the show and to reach out to the regional audience as well. This year, Bigg Boss Kannada is hosting its 10th season and the premiere episode of the season was telecasted on 8 October 2023, Kiccha Sudeep welcomed the new contestants to spice up the show this season.
This year, the production house and TV channel have left no stone unturned to raise the entertainment factor of this season. they have tried to bring contestants from different entertainment fields like comedy, acting, journalism, etc. Let's have a look at the list of confirmed contestants that will be seen inside the glass house while being a part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 10.
This season, the host also welcomed a few contestants from the past seasons and these names include Pratham, Chandan Shetty and Manju. This was a surprising twist in the game and they might have a special role in the journey of the new contestants.
Namrata Gowda
Abhinav Viswanathan
Bhumika Basavaraj
Vinay Gowda
Gaurish Akki
Dona Pratap
Rakshak Bullet
Sangeeta Sringeri
Snake Shyam
Komal
Charlie Schwana
Neetu Vanajakshi
Siri aka Sirija
Contestants like Namratha Gowda, Snehith Gowda, Neethu Vanajaksshi, Tukali Santhosh, Snake Shyam, Eshani, Siri (Sirija), Vinay Gowda have entered the BBK 10 house on the first day while Bullet Rakshak's son Rakshak Bullet and 777 Charlie's Sangeetha Sringeri, Tanisha and Drone Pratap have still not entered the house and viewers can expect some kind of twist for their entry. Chitral Rangaswamy, a bodybuilder couldn't impress the audience and he got eliminated on the first day, before entering the BB house.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)