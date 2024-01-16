Bigg Boss 17 Finale Date Confirmed. When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 Finale Date: The Bigg Boss 17 finale is all set to take place on Sunday, 28 January 2024. After the latest elimination of Samarth Jurel, currently 8 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar are fighting for the for the Bigg Boss 17 winner trophy.
Although, it is too early to predict the top 4 contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Based on online polls, opinions, and viewer choices, top 4 contestants could be Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. With massive fan following, it is anticipated that the top 2 contestants will be Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. However, there are also chances that Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar will be the two finalists.
Let us check out the Bigg Boss 17 finale date, time, finalists, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Bigg Boss 17 finale will take place on Sunday, 28 January 2024.
Bigg Boss 17 finale will start at 9 pm IST.
The top four contestants of Bigg Boss 17 may be Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.
It is two early to predict the top two finalists of Bigg Boss 17. However, as per opinions and viewers choice, the final battle will be between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui or Abhishek Kumar vs Munawar Faruqui.
Bigg Boss 17 finale will be live streamed for free on JioCinema app and website.
Bigg Boss 17 finale will be live telecasted on Colors TV channel.
With huge fan base, Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui may be the winner of Bigg Boss 17. However, the actual name will be revealed during the finale.
