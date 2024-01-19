Bigg Boss 17, Episode 97 Written Update: BB Roast; Fans in Bigg Boss House

Huge audience was seen in the garden of Bigg Boss house. Krushna and Sudesh Lehri also joined the housemates for BB roast. Krushna roasted all housemates, and audience was seen having fun. Sudesh and Krushna entertained housemates and audience through their amazing comedy performance.

Sudesh roasted Abhishek and Munawar by singing a poetry, and this left housemates in splits. He also roasted Isha and called her goddess of poking. During her roast for Ayesha, Sudesh said justice was an excuse her eyes are on trophy. Bigg Boss thanked Sudesh and Krishna for making the night entertaining, and told them that they have set the level high for housemates.

Abhishek started his BB roast. He said that Ankita and Vicky's jodi is good but they fight a lot. Abhishek said that everyone blames me that I do everything for camera but what is everyone else doing here then. He said there is one thing common between me and my friend Munawar, and that is a 'girl.' Abhishek said that I am not getting any girl but he is surrounded by girls.