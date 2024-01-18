Bigg Boss 17, Day 96 Written Update: Rift in Munawar & Ankita's Friendship

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 96 written updates for Thursday, 18 January 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with an ugly fight between Ankita and Munawar's team due to nomination task. Angry Ankita used bad words against Munawar and called him coward and dishonest. Isha also fought with Mannara and taunted her that she is two timing with Munawar. Isha and Ankita taunted Munawar that he has reached finale week just because of his fans. Munawar and his team were seen celebrating their win.
Isha and Ankita called Mannara fake, and taunted her that she has reached the finale week just because of the support of others. Munawar advised Mannara to stay calm and don't pay attention to their useless comments. Ankita hugged and apologized to Vicky and promised her that she won't be friends with anyone anymore. She said that because of Munawar she used to fight with him. Vicky said that it is okay.
Ankita fought with Vicky because he told Mannara that she deserves to be in the finale week. Isha told Mannara that she reached finale because of Munawar and other people. Mannara replied that she is also in the show because of Samarth, Abhishek, Ankita, and Vicky.
