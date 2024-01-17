Bigg Boss 17, Episode 95 Full Written Update: Who Will Reach the Finale Week?

Ankita told Isha that Munawar's friendship towards me was fake. She said that it is great that I got a clarity. Bigg Boss called all the contestants in the common room, and told Munawar to get his team into the archive room. In the archive room, Bigg Boss showed the replay of the scenarios before and after the nomination task to Munawar's team.

Bigg Boss bashed Ankita's team for being unfair even when the task hadn't started. He added that team B were trying to be extra smart, and therefore it is not acceptable. Bigg Boss said that team B will have to pay for their unfair actions. He gave an option to team A to decide the punishment for team B. Munawar's team decided that Ankita's team should not be allowed to play the nomination task, and should be disqualified.

Bigg Boss announced that team B has been disqualified due to their unfair play. Therefore, Ankita, Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha are nominated for this week. Mannara, Munawar, Arun, and Abhishek have qualified for the finale week.

The episode ended here.