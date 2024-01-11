Bigg Boss 17, Episode 89 Written Updates: Family Members Enter the Show

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 89 written updates for Thursday, 11 January 2024
(Photo: The Quint)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather in the chowk and announces the new freeze and release game. Housemates start dancing in fun because they know they will be meeting their family members. Bigg Boss asks everyone to freeze when Ankita's mother enters the house. She hugs Vikki and then goes in the washroom to Ankita. She hugs her when Ankita starts crying. Mannara and Isha greet the guest and welcome her in the show. Everyone except Ankita is released. Her mother expresses that she cannot sleep from past few days and their action has a very strong reaction outside the house. Munawar regrets opening up about the outside world and Mannara explains him that Aisha should also decide if she wants to be respectful or hold a grudge.
Shweta, Ankita's mother tells the couple that they can fight but need to be careful of what they say. She tells them that they can't imagine how their fights are being perceived and affecting their own people. She tells them to be patient with each other and give time to each other. Ankita expresses her problems infront of her mother when her mother asks her to take her stand infront of the husband. She makes them promise that they should play the game and trust each other more than anyone. Everyone is asked to freeze again and Vikki's mother enters the show. She meets everyone and then hugs her son and daughter in law. Ankita's mother in law hugs her and pampers her.
Everyone talk, laugh and have fun. Ankita asks her mother in law if she is upset about their fights to which she says that she won't say anything against her else she will be criticized outside. She enacts Abhishek and entertains everyone. The mothers cook for the housemates. Bigg Boss calls Arun in the confession room where he meets his wife and they both break down in tears. Bigg Boss allows them to talk in peace where she tells him that she had a miscarriage. Arun's wife asks him to forgive Abhishek and criticizes Vikki's behaviour towards his wife.
Ankita expresses to Munawar that she is not wrong as she is being perceived. Ankita and Vikki talk to their mothers where Vikki's mother asks them to be careful in their choice of words and tells them to respect each other for the next 15 days. Bigg Boss calls Ankita and mother in law in the therapy room where they both get a chance to talk alone. The mother in law expresses that the family outside is upset about their fights. Ankita takes a stand for her parents that whatever has to be said should be said to her, not to her parents. Ankita expresses that Vikki doesn't appreciate her efforts and her frustration is a result of her emotional pile up. Ankita comes out and hugs her mother. Ankita expresses her disappointment infront of her mother. Isha and Mannara fight over the last day's incident. Mannara starts screaming that how can she clear it that she doesn't like Munawar. Ankita questions her mother and expresses her disappointment.
