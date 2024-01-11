Bigg Boss 17, Episode 89 Written Updates: Family Members Enter the Show

Shweta, Ankita's mother tells the couple that they can fight but need to be careful of what they say. She tells them that they can't imagine how their fights are being perceived and affecting their own people. She tells them to be patient with each other and give time to each other. Ankita expresses her problems infront of her mother when her mother asks her to take her stand infront of the husband. She makes them promise that they should play the game and trust each other more than anyone. Everyone is asked to freeze again and Vikki's mother enters the show. She meets everyone and then hugs her son and daughter in law. Ankita's mother in law hugs her and pampers her.

Everyone talk, laugh and have fun. Ankita asks her mother in law if she is upset about their fights to which she says that she won't say anything against her else she will be criticized outside. She enacts Abhishek and entertains everyone. The mothers cook for the housemates. Bigg Boss calls Arun in the confession room where he meets his wife and they both break down in tears. Bigg Boss allows them to talk in peace where she tells him that she had a miscarriage. Arun's wife asks him to forgive Abhishek and criticizes Vikki's behaviour towards his wife.