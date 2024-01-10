Bigg Boss 17, Episode 88 Written Updates: Aisha Opens Munawar's Secrets

Bigg Boss 17, Day 88 written episode for 10 January 2024 is here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The new Bigg Boss 17 episode begins with a fight between Aisha and Munawar. They get into an argument over their nomination decisions where they nominated each other. Samarth and Isha fight with Munawar over his confused decisions and how he didn't nominate Abhishek when he had the chance to. Munawar clears that he didn't nominate Mannara but it doesn't mean that he is friends with Mannara. Aisha opens up on Munawar's behaviour that he had also sent marriage proposal to another influencer besides his ex and Aisha. She also tells that her ex has been cheated for nine times during the relationship with Munawar. Munawar overhears the things and walks up to Aisha to confront things which results in a fight. Housemates gather in the first house and Vikki tells Samarth that this weekend Arun will be evicted from the house considering the drama Aisha is a part of.
Aisha tells Munawar that she has done a favour by being quite about his actions and he has done wrong by nominating her for personal reasons. Aisha feels that if he would have nominated her as per the game, she would have taken it sportingly but he is using her silence as an advantage. Samarth and Vikki are seen laughing over the fight. Munawar walks out saying that he doesn't want to drag other names on the show but Aisha keeps screaming and opening up things about Munawar. Other housemates are seen laughing in the room. Munawar asks Bigg Boss to talk to him else he will starve himself which will affect his health. He can't let his personal things be a part of the game.
Vikki and Munawar are seen talking when Vikki says that the latter's character is being seen through Aisha's claims. Vikki tells him that he shouldn't have nominated her if he knew she has so many secrets against him. Aisha also opens up on Munawar's cheating with his wife with Nazeela. The girls of the house are seen discussing Munawar's behaviour and language outside the house which surprises Isha, Mannara and Ankita. Aisha also opens up that there are recordings of his ex-wife crying and questioning Munawar and Ankita also opens up about his affair in the previous show. Mannara says to Abhishek that Munawar should also open Aisha's secrets. Aisha says that there are 5-6 girls with whom Munawar has been talking in a duration of 2 months.
Munawar goes to the medical room for feeling dizzy and he asks the team to talk to him else he won't go outside the medical room. Munawar decides not to eat food until someone from the team talks to him. Aisha is seen crying and she feels Munawar has been using her. Aisha also says to Ankita that he told his ex that he was with him only for his benefit. Aisha and Abhishek are seen talking late at night. He asks Aisha to not get influenced by Ankita and Vikki. Munawar wakes up around 4:30 AM to talk to Aisha but she refuses to talk then and tells she will talk to him the next day.
A new day begins at the Bigg Boss house when Ankita and Isha are seen talking about Munawar and Ankita wants a little clarity. Ankita goes to Munawar to make him eat food but he refuses. Ankita goes and tells Munawar's side to Aisha. Mannara feels that Ankita tries to cut off people from Mannara's life. Ankita takes Aisha's side while Abhishek goes and asks Munawar to talk to Aisha. Mannara also comes to talk to him. Ankita confronts Munawar and says that he disrespected a woman. Munawar asks Ankita to call Aisha and they have a conversation. Isha also runs to the other room. Munawar tells Aisha that everything she knows is not true and everyone took a stand that they should talk infront of everyone. Housemates question Munawar. Munawar opens up on his equation with his ex as well and the lows of their relationship. Aisha walks out of the conversation but Mannara tries to bring her back. Aisha and Munawar are seen crying in different spots.
