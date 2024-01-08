Bigg Boss 17, Episode 86 Written Updates: Abhishek and Munawar Get Into a Fight

Abhishek later apologizes to Munawar and the latter says that he will change his behavior when he sees the difference. Abhishek and Ankita get into a fight where she is seen screaming and telling him that he needs attention for mental health. She regrets voting for Abhishek's re-entry and also curses him during the fight. Ankita agreed that she is poking and making fun of him. Samarth and Isha also get into a fight while supporting Ankita. Aisha talks to Abhishek and feels that Munawar's issue is fake while the latter expresses his disappointment towards the friendship. Vikki and Munawar sort it out and decide that Munawar shouldn't go back to Abhishek. Munawar accepts his mistake. Isha goes to Samarth to get clarity and talk to him but he doesn't want to talk to him and they get into an argument.

Mannara expresses his disappointment about Munawar's game and how quickly he changes his stand after the weekend of the Vaar. Vikki and Ankita are seen talking about the incident and he tries to make her understand Munawar's game. Aisha and Mannara talk about Munawar's behavior and how he changes his behavior in a subtle way that only the person can feel. Mannara feels he can't take people forward in the game unless his game is strong while Vikki is seen calling Munawar an opportunist.