Bigg Boss 17, Episode 86 Written Updates: Abhishek and Munawar Get Into a Fight

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 86 written updates for Monday, 8 January 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vikki confronts Munawar about getting into a fight with Abhishek for Ankita though he ignored the same behaviour of Abhishek towards himself. This seems like he wants the support of housemates to go ahead in the game. Vikki says he can fight for his wife, others don't need to which also leads to an argument between husband and wife. Abhishek expresses that he can't bury himself under gratefulness, he has to speak up when he feels things are going wrong. Vikki and Abhishek feel that Munawar takes advantage of the situation by standing for others suddenly rather than taking a stand for himself. Vikki abuses which triggers Abhishek and they get into a fight. Mannara says that Munawar is cool with others until they call out his behavior. She says that she has understood Munawar in the betrayal phase and he needs people who agree with him always. Ankita apologizes and tries to calm down her husband. Isha is seen talking to Abhishek and that triggers Samarth which further results in their fight. Munawar and Abhishek get into a fight when the latter says that he can't stand against Vikki so he will pick fights with him.
Abhishek later apologizes to Munawar and the latter says that he will change his behavior when he sees the difference. Abhishek and Ankita get into a fight where she is seen screaming and telling him that he needs attention for mental health. She regrets voting for Abhishek's re-entry and also curses him during the fight. Ankita agreed that she is poking and making fun of him. Samarth and Isha also get into a fight while supporting Ankita. Aisha talks to Abhishek and feels that Munawar's issue is fake while the latter expresses his disappointment towards the friendship. Vikki and Munawar sort it out and decide that Munawar shouldn't go back to Abhishek. Munawar accepts his mistake. Isha goes to Samarth to get clarity and talk to him but he doesn't want to talk to him and they get into an argument.
Mannara expresses his disappointment about Munawar's game and how quickly he changes his stand after the weekend of the Vaar. Vikki and Ankita are seen talking about the incident and he tries to make her understand Munawar's game. Aisha and Mannara talk about Munawar's behavior and how he changes his behavior in a subtle way that only the person can feel. Mannara feels he can't take people forward in the game unless his game is strong while Vikki is seen calling Munawar an opportunist.
Mannara and Isha feel that Aisha also has no stand. She talks against Munawar on Mannara's face but goes back and talks to him. Munawar and Aisha are seen talking in a flirtatious way. The next day Ankita taunts Vikki for always supporting Mannara. Ankita is seen affected by Mannara and Vikki's friendship which results in tension between the couple. Mannara goes to Isha and the latter makes her understand that Vikki is a free bird and Ankita's behavior won't change their equation. In the kitchen, the couple again gets into a fight infront of everyone. Ankita is seen crying and walking out while Vikki follows her to the room.
Vikki is seen consoling her wife but she refuses to talk to him. Isha and Mannara also discuss about the couple's fight. Vikki succeeds in consoling and talking to Ankita. Later Ankita apologizes to Mannara for her frustration while Samarth is seen making fun of Munawar with Mannara.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)