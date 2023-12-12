Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Win Free Rewards & Weapons on 12 December

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 26 November 2023 to win freebies.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 12 December 2023, have been updated on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that Garena FF MAX codes can be utilised to win different types of freebies like skins, weapons, diamond, gold, characters, and more. All these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned by the government along with many other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX codes are updated daily on the website. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
F6TYJHUT67YJU56U
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FGJUHMFT7UJTFYHS
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHR6YGJHNYYJ7TC
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
Follow the below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)