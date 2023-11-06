Bigg Boss 17, Day 23 Written Episode: Ankita & Neil Get Into An Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss 17, Day 22 written episode for 6November 2023 is mentioned here for interested fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Today's episode began as usual with the Bigg Boss anthem. House number 1 contestants are happy after receiving their luxury budget ration. The alarm was heard in the house as Sana was found sleeping. Arun and Tehelka plan to target Munawar. House number 2 housemates confront Ankita and other contestants from house number 1 about stealing tea leaves. The housemates are seen having an argument. Munawar and Mannara confront the house number 3 contestants about stealing their parathas.
Later, Arun from the Dum house confronts Munawar about the timings of the house to cook and for using slang. Munawar and Arun are seen arguing over small problems and comments. Munawar comments that he gave Arun an opportunity to appear on the screen since he is seen sleeping all day. Ankita asks Jigna not to scream at her (when they had an argument about stealing) which makes her cry considering that everyone is seen screaming but only she is targeted.)
Ankita, Neil, and Aishwarya hide the stolen food items when Neil and his wife get into an argument and are seen screaming at each other which makes the entire house gather in house number 1. Later the couple is seen consoling each other and hugging it out. The screen flashes a news about a jinn being in the house who will fulfill a few orders. Jigna and Rinku tease Mannara and Munawar about their flirtation but Munawar makes it clear that they are only good friends whose behavior can affect each other. Bigg Boss asks the entire house to gather at the Chowk to discuss about the nomination task. The house number 1 housemates are asked to come for the nomination task. Each member is asked to nominate 2 contestants from their house. Neil nominates Vicky for being a good competitor and Ankita since she comes in between while her husband and Neil argue. Abhishek nominates Aishwarya for being weak while Ankita for being dominating and strong competition.
On the other side, housemates confront Anurag about how he talks about others behind their backs and his own housemates get angry at him for that. Isha nominates Neil for the least conversation and Ankita for keeping grudges. Ankita nominates Neil for getting a reality check and Aishwarya for not getting Vicky's jokes. Aishwarya nominates Ankita and Vicky for getting into arguments with them every now and then. Vicky nominates Aishwarya for their one-sided friendship during which both the couples get into a spat. He also nominates Neil for having a few differences.
Tehelka and Anurag get into a physical fight while Samarth and Khanzaadi try to stop them. Ankita, Aishwarya, and Neil were nominated from house number 1. Anurag asks Bigg Boss to take action against Tehelka for physical violence. Samarth and his housemates are asked to come for the nomination task. Isha and Ankita get into an argument over the nomination. Arun nominates Samarth and Anurag for lack of support among the housemates. Sana nominates Anurag and Tehelka. Ankita gets into a fight with Neil and Aishwarya over the nomination task again. Anurag nominates Tehelka and Arun. Samarth nominates Tehelka and Arun while inside the first house both the couples get into a fierce verbal fight. Tehelka nominates Anurag and Samarth. Sunny (Tehelka), Arun, and Samarth get nominated from house number 3.
Neil and Aishwarya have a discussion about the scenarios in the house but end up having an argument. Housemates of house number 2 are called in and asked to guess the nominated contestants from the rest houses and they can be safe from the nomination task. They can further nominate 2 contestants but if their guesses are wrong they will have to nominate two contestants from among themselves. Housemates from house 2 guessed a wrong name from house number 1 which is Ankita and they nominated Naved and Mannara from among themselves. Ankita, Aishwarya, Neil, Mannara, Naved, Anurag, Sunny, and Samarth are the nominated contestants this week. Ankita is seen crying and missing home after disagreements with his own housemates. Isha and Samarth get into an argument since Isha takes Abhishek's name for the priority list.
