Bigg Boss 16 15 November 2022, Tuesday, E56: Nomination Special Episode

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16 on 14 November 2022, Sajid Khan became the new captain of the house and got special privileges to select his favorite contestants and save them from nominations.

Shiv, Abdu, Nimrit, Sumbul, and MC Stan were selected by Sajid for room of 2 and 4. All of them are safe from nominations and do not have to do any household work.

Tina and Shalin are annoyed with Sajid's decision and labelled him as unfair, disloyal, and flipper. Priyanka, Ankit, Gautam, Soundarya, and Archana were chosen by Sajid for room of 6 and are unsafe this week.