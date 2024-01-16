Big Boss 17, Episode 94 Written Update: Nomination Special Task on 16 January

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 94 written updates on Tuesday, 16 January 2024.
Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Mannara asking Vicky about the relationship status of Munawar and Ayesha. Vicky replied that there is nothing between the two because Munawar can't feel anything for anyone. Ankita and Vicky got into a verbal spat because Vicky didn't make coffee for Ankita on time. Ankita told Vicky that he should stay away from her to avoid a fight. Abhishek advised Ankita that she should not portray herself as insecure wife in the show. Ankita replied that I am not insecure.
Vicky tried to console Ankita but she shouted on him and said that everybody is calling me insecure, and I am upset about it. Vicky said that when you are hanging with your friends, I don't bother you but you get upset when I talk to other people in this house. Vicky told Ankita that please do not show me as a womaniser in this show.
Vicky shouted on Ankita and said that don't force me to disclose all things about you. He said that I have always supported you but you are portraying me wrong. Vicky said that I was always with you even during the time of Sushant Singh but you are not with me in this house. Ankita replied that you are every time with Mannara and this is making me insecure. Vicky said that even outside BB house, you don't allow me to go out with friends but you want freedom for yourself. He said that if you don't want me to talk to Mannara and then I will stop doing this. Vicky left the room by saying that I will not talk to you ever. Later, Ankita apologized to Vicky and both sorted their differences.
Ankita said Isha that I will detach myself from Vicky and will stop getting possessive. She said that I have been through many problems in my life and that is why I have become this, and I am scared of losing Vicky. Ankita said that she is carrying a heavy baggage from past and that is affecting her relationship with Vicky.
Vicky and Ankita again got engaged into a heated argument because Ankita was feeling insecure about his friendship with Mannara. Vicky told Ankita that she portrays him wrong in the show, and wants to control him. Ankita said that Vicky has made fun of their relationship. Ankita cried and said Isha that she is regretting about coming in the show with her husband. Ankita said that I has no idea that Vicky is fed up with me, and he is unhappy. She said that I will give him a break once the show is over. Isha told her that it is just momentarily.
Arun, Abhishek, and Munawar were seen discussing that Ankita and Arun are fighting almost all the time, and it has become their routine. Ankita refused to have food because she was upset. Munawar talked to her and tried to comfort her. Arun also insisted Ankita to have food but she refused.
Bigg Boss called housemates in the common room for the nomination task. Bigg Boss said that there will be two teams for nomination. Team A includes Arun, Abhishek, Munawar, and Mannara while Team B includes Ankita, Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha. Contestants from one team have to stay in a cage and keep the light on, the other team contestants have to to try to remove them from the light. At the end of the task, the losing team will be nominated.
In the first round of the task Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek, and Arun were in the cage for the task. The other team was torturing them, especially Mannara so that they will lose the task. Unable to bear the torture by the opponent team, Mannara and Munawar left the buzzer followed by Arun and Abhishek.
Bigg Boss said that the second round of the nomination task will be played tomorrow. The episode ended there.
