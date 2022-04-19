Photos: Friends & Family Share New Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a much-talked-about event and it was an intimate affair with close friends and family. Several photos from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies have been shared online but Alia's friend Tanya Saha Gupta, Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni are the few guests who have shared new photos from the ceremonies.

Tanya's post, which is all about the bridesmaids, is captioned, "It’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR. lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story."