Unveiling 'Adhura' - A Haunted School Reunion with Sinister Secrets



The Quint's Instagram page has been buzzing with eerie footage from various locations, including the library, school, corridor, and elevator. In these videos, a possessed school student warns people with spine-chilling messages, urging them not to attend the reunion. The unsettling atmosphere created by the haunting visuals has captured the attention of viewers, piquing their interest in the upcoming series.



In a unique partnership with Paytm across the top five cities, Prime Video has taken the marketing campaign to the streets. By leveraging the PayTM sound box, an on-ground activity with merchants has been initiated. Immediately after a transaction, a contextual audio message plays, echoing the possessed student's warning about the reunion. The special effects employed in the audio clips enhance the demonic tone, making it stand out and leaving a lasting impact on users.



"Adhura," written and co-directed by Ananya Banerjee, along with Gauravv K Chawla, delves into the themes of guilt, remorse, and revenge. The series unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, within the confines of a prestigious boarding school. As secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff, viewers will be taken on a suspenseful journey through the supernatural realm.



The talented cast of "Adhura" includes Rasika Dugal, known for her remarkable performances in various web-series, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra. Their portrayals are expected to bring depth and intensity to the characters, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.



To give viewers a taste of the supernatural suspense awaiting them, Prime Video has released a captivating trailer for "Adhura." The trailer sets the stage for a gripping tale, showcasing the eerie ambiance of the boarding school and hinting at the dark secrets that lie within its walls. It's a compelling preview that will leave audiences eager for more.