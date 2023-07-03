Unveiling 'Adhura' - A Haunted School Reunion with Sinister Secrets

Unlock the Dark Secrets of 'Adhura': Prime Video's Gripping Supernatural Series Premiering July 7th
Source - Prime Video/YouTube
Over the past two days, social media platforms have been abuzz with a series of mysterious CCTV footage and paranormal events that have left viewers intrigued and curious.
This gripping marketing campaign is all part of the build-up to the release of Prime Videos's tentpole supernatural web-series, "Adhura." With a haunting school reunion as its backdrop, the show promises to take audiences on a suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. Here’s a look into the captivating marketing strategy and explore what "Adhura" has in store for viewers.
The Quint's Instagram page has been buzzing with eerie footage from various locations, including the library, school, corridor, and elevator. In these videos, a possessed school student warns people with spine-chilling messages, urging them not to attend the reunion. The unsettling atmosphere created by the haunting visuals has captured the attention of viewers, piquing their interest in the upcoming series.
In a unique partnership with Paytm across the top five cities, Prime Video has taken the marketing campaign to the streets. By leveraging the PayTM sound box, an on-ground activity with merchants has been initiated. Immediately after a transaction, a contextual audio message plays, echoing the possessed student's warning about the reunion. The special effects employed in the audio clips enhance the demonic tone, making it stand out and leaving a lasting impact on users.
"Adhura," written and co-directed by Ananya Banerjee, along with Gauravv K Chawla, delves into the themes of guilt, remorse, and revenge. The series unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, within the confines of a prestigious boarding school. As secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff, viewers will be taken on a suspenseful journey through the supernatural realm.
The talented cast of "Adhura" includes Rasika Dugal, known for her remarkable performances in various web-series, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra. Their portrayals are expected to bring depth and intensity to the characters, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.
To give viewers a taste of the supernatural suspense awaiting them, Prime Video has released a captivating trailer for "Adhura." The trailer sets the stage for a gripping tale, showcasing the eerie ambiance of the boarding school and hinting at the dark secrets that lie within its walls. It's a compelling preview that will leave audiences eager for more.
"Adhura" is poised to be an enthralling web-series that takes viewers on an unforgettable journey into the supernatural realm. With its innovative marketing campaign, featuring mysterious CCTV footage, paranormal events, and a Paytm integration that leaves users with an eerie audio message, Prime Video has successfully built suspense and generated significant hype around the show. The talented cast and crew, led by the writing and directing duo of Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, have crafted a compelling story revolving around guilt, remorse, and revenge.
Make sure not to miss out on the spine-tingling experience of "Adhura," set to release on July 7th, exclusively on Prime Video. Prepare yourself for a series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
