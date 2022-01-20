'To Be, or Not To Be': The 'Almost' Alliance Between Congress & TMC in Goa

On Monday, 10 January, the word out on the streets of Goa was that the Congress is contemplating an offer of forming an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. A few 'source-based' news reports, and 10 days later, it is clear that the alleged alliance is out of picture — for now, at least.

Ten days, however, is a lot of time in politics, and the events which transpired during this time in Goa have presented an interesting picture of what's brewing in India's smallest state as it gears up to vote for 40 assembly seats on 14 February.

The Quint spoke to political analysts and senior journalists to understand the reasons behind TMC's offer, Congress' rejection, and the possibilities of the two parties coming together (or not) in near future.