Telangana Polls: 10 Seats To Watch as BRS, Congress, BJP & AIMIM Fight It Out

As the 119-seat Telangana Assembly goes to polls on 30 November, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are facing a strong challenge from a 'resurgent' Congress.

Welfare schemes are going to be key this election, as KCR's flagship schemes like Rythu Bandhu (investment support for farmers), Dalit Bandhu (financial support for Dalit families), Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak (marriage support), and Aasara pensions have become avenues for both anti- and pro-incumbency.

The Congress, buoyed by its success in Karnataka, is trying to pitch for maarpu (change) in Telangana. In the run-up to the polls, several BRS leaders had switched sides to the Congress, helping it in the perception battle.