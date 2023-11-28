2BHK Scheme & Land Woes: How Is KCR Placed in His Second Seat Kamareddy?

However, this is not the only set of concerns that the people of Kamareddy have. Villagers in Lingapur, a small hamlet in the constituency, are ridden with fear.

Swaroopa, who owns a two-acre cotton farm, is convinced about voting for the 'hand' symbol (the Congress). "My land will be taken by the government. Do you see these roads that flank my farm? They were laid for the master plan. If KCR comes back, I am sure I will lose my farmland ," she says even as she hesitates to disclose her identity fearing retribution from the government authorities.

The Quint also spoke to Balamani and Ragula Bhudevi. They are farm labourers but they grow paddy crops themselves in the adjacent plots. "We want to retain our land. What is the point of the Rythu Bandhu scheme if we cannot have our lands?"

To relieve farmers from debt burden, the Rythu Bandhu scheme was introduced by the Telangana government in 2018. It provides investment support of Rs 5,000 per acre per farmer each season.