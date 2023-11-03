AIMIM To Contest in 9 Seats in Telangana Polls: Key Takeaways From First List

Chandrayangutta: Akbaruddin Owaisi, sitting MLA and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, will be contesting from this constituency yet again. He has represented Chandrayangutta from 1999 to date.

Nampally: Mohammed Majid Hussain, who served as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor from 2011-2014 and 2015-2020, will be contesting as an MLA from Nampally for the first time. He is currently the corporator from the Mehdipatnam Division of the GHMC, and is said to have been the architect of AIMIM's good performance in the 2020 Bihar elections.

Malakpet: Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala won Malakpet in the 2009, 2014, and 2018 elections. From 2002 to 2007, he served as a corporator from the Pathergatti Division of the GHMC.

Yakutpura: The sitting MLA of the Nampally constituency, Jaffar Hussain Meraj served as the Deputy Mayor of the GHMC. In 2014, too, he was elected as the Nampally MLA.

Charminar: Mir Zulfiqar Ali was elected as a corporator from Hussaini Alam in 1986 and has served as Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (now GHMC) in 1991. He is contesting as an MLA from the Charminar Assembly constituency for the first time.

Karwan: Kausar Mohinuddin has served as the Karwan MLA for the past two terms.

The candidates for Bahadurpura, Jubilee Hills, and Rajendranagar are yet to be announced.