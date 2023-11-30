Telangana Exit Polls Predict Congress Comeback, BRS Loss: Key Questions Answered

"They also focused on the alleged 'arrogance' of KCR and his MLAs – and the alleged 'arrogance' of Andhra Pradesh leaders is something that moved the people of Telangana during the statehood movement," points out R Pridhvi Raj, a political analyst from the state.

As for the BJP, The Quint had previously reported that the party may not have been playing to win in Telangana but to force a hung assembly. The BJP, with an agenda to polarise votes, has mostly been focusing on seats like Mudhole, Nirmal, Koratla, Nizamabad Urban, Huzurabad, Goshamahal, and Karimnagar, which fall in Hyderabad and north Telangana.

They were looking to polarise votes in these areas, where there is a strong AIMIM presence, and also fielded three of its four MPs as MLA candidates this time.

As per the polls, the BJP may up its tally of the current three seats, but its main contender in some of these seats is not the Congress, but the BRS.