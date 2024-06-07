Unified or in Alliance With BJP – What Can Stop AIADMK From 'Imploding' in TN?

Political analyst Sumanth Raman explained that it is apparent that a share of AIADMK votes was transferred to the BJP. "Where does the BJP get these votes from? Logically speaking, a DMK supporter will not vote for the BJP. It is the first-time voters and the votes of the AIADMK that were transferred to the BJP – and that's how the BJP managed to secure 11.24 percent vote share," he said.

A Idaya Kumar, a retired political professor, opined, "There is an anti-incumbency against the ruling DMK government. It is evident from the vote share that dropped to 26.93 percent. But those votes were split between the AIADMK and the BJP. If the votes secured by the two parties are combined, the DMK would have lost in 13 places, including in Dharmapuri, Arani, Kallakuruchi, Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Tiruppur, Cuddalore, and Virudhunagar constituencies."

However, he added, "An election is always not about arithmetic alone. The chemistry between the parties is vital. People will not accept parties with different ideologies going together for an election only to get votes. Even in the last Assembly elections, the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP was a factor behind its defeat," Kumar said.