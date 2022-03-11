Spare Exit Polls The Hate - They Mostly Got It Right This Time

While Times Now-Veto forecast 225 seats to the BJP, India Today-Axis My India pegged it higher with a range from 288 to 326.

At 8:35 pm on Counting Day, the BJP alliance was close to the Axis My India prediction, with leads/wins in 274 seats while the SP alliance was at 124.

If Axis My India's tally for the BJP began at around 14 more than BJP's actual tally by 8 pm on Counting Day, the ABP News-CVoter and Zee News-DesignBoxed polls pegged BJP slightly lower with from 228-244 and 223-248 respectively.

Not only did a majority of the exit polls get the decision right in UP, their ranges were also not too far off the mark.