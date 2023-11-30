Exit Polls Predict Close Contest in Rajasthan, Gehlot Very Much in The Fight

The state of Rajasthan, since 1998, has followed a revolving door pattern of voting, which means that the incumbent party is voted out each time the state goes to polls.

If India Today-My Axis and News24-Today's Chanakya exit poll predictions come true, Ashok Gehlot would've successfully overturned a decades-old trend.

In both these polls, Congress' performance is being credited to a high woman vote, better performance in rural areas, and consolidation of SC, ST and Muslim vote in favour of the party.