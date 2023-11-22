Dholpur: In Vasundhara Raje's Family Turf, Battle Revolves Around Another 'Rani'

In May this year, Gehlot publicly praised Shobha Rani at an event, confirming rumours of her move to the Congress.

But despite the corruption allegations, chit fund cases, and clear signs of resentment among the voters against her, the Congress not only inducted her into the party officially in October this year but also fielded her as a candidate.

A member of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) from the region, on condition of anonymity, said that many in the local Congress unit were surprised, but not shocked.

"The family is undoubtedly a heavyweight in the region and from the Kushwaha community no matter what party they contest from. It has been proven electorally thrice so far. In 2013, BL Kushwaha won despite a Congress veteran and a five-time MLA like Banwari Lal Sharma against him. Despite his criminal antecedents and eventual imprisonment, the people voted heavily for his wife in 2017 and in 2018. Yes, there were far more deserving candidates already in the Congress, but it can't be said if they would have had the kind of impact and influence like that family has," he said.