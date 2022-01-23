Punjab Polls: Ex-CM Amarinder Singh to Contest From Patiala Urban

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) founder and former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that he will contest the Punjab Assembly elections from his home constituency, Patiala Urban.

At a press conference on Sunday, 23 January, the former CM announced the newly formed PLC’s first list of candidates from 22 constituencies and said that the candidates have strong political credentials and are well-known in their respective areas.

Alliance With BJP, SAD (Sanyukt)

As part of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) (SAD Sanyukt), the PLC will contest 37 of the 117 seats with discussions remaining on five additional seats for the party, said Singh, reported NDTV.