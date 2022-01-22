Punjab Polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha Names Lakha Sidhana From Maur

The outfit has also named Kulwant Singh Joshan from Kapurthala, Bhola Singh Brar from Bagha Purana, Harprit Pal Singh Virk from Sultanpur Lodhi, Baljinder Singh from Fategarh Churian, Yudhveer Singh from Bhoa, Kulwant Singh from Dina Nagar.

The list includes the names of candidates on 35 seats. In the first list, the party had announced that Balbir Singh Rajewal will contest the elections from Samrala.