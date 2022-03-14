PM Modi Has ‘Tremendous Vigour, Dynamism’: Shashi Tharoor on BJP's UP Polls Win

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's win in the UP Assembly elections by a massive margin, and called him a man of “tremendous vigour and dynamism."
While interacting with the media during Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor said:
He said that very few had predicted BJP’s win until the exit polls were revealed. The Congress leader said that until the exit poll results, most people undoubtedly believed that it will be a “very, very close fight” with BJP and some even remarked that Samajwadi Party might be ahead.
After crediting the Prime Minister for winning four out of five States, Tharoor accused the PM of unleashing forces that have divided the country on communal and religious grounds, calling it 'unfortunate', reported ANI
He added that the Indian voter has given BJP what it wanted most, but predicted that the same voter will surprise the saffron party one day.
Commenting on Congress’ decimation in the Assembly polls, he said that the party's visibility in some States has systematically plummeted in the last 30 years.
However, the Congress leader credited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing a remarkable and energetic campaigning for the party.
(With inputs from ANI.)
