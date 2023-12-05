Totally Off-the-Mark to Bang-On: How Accurate Were the Exit Polls for 5 States?

The results for the five state Assembly election 2023 came on expected lines for some states like Telangana, while the mandate for other states Chhattisgarh raised eyebrows.

Exit polls, which are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends, gave out differing predictions when they were released on 30 November. When the final results were declared on 3 December, some pollsters' numbers proved to be correctly forecasted and others' prophesies appeared to be totally off the mark.

So, which exit polls were accurate for which state? Let’s take a look.