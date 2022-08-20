'Misrepresentation of Facts': J&K Admin on Reports of Inclusion of 25 L Voters

Mainstream political parties have alleged that "inclusion of non-locals was a clear-cut ploy to disenfranchise the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said the move to allow outsiders residing ordinarily in Jammu and Kashmir for jobs, education or business to register as voters was the "last nail in the coffin of democracy here".

On Saturday, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the "inclusion of non-local voters" in Jammu and Kashmir's electoral rolls was "unacceptable" and a "ploy to disempower the people".

To clear the air, the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the newspaper advertisement said the summary revision was to enable eligible young people to register themselves as voters.

Besides, it also allows a person who has changed his residence to enrol at a new location by getting his name deleted from the electoral rolls at the earlier location, it said.

The number of electors in the Special Summary Revision of Jammu and Kashmir state in 2011 was 66,00,921 and the number in the electoral roll of the Union Territory now is 76,02,397, the Information Department said. "This increase is mainly due to the new voters, who attained the age of 18," it added.

The administration clarified there is no change in rules for buying property and getting jobs in Jammu and Kashmir and "have no link to the representation of voters or otherwise".