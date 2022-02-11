Hit by Exodus, Gen Bipin Rawat’s Uttarakhand Village Battles ‘Ghost Village’ Tag

"I, too, had thought of moving out. But my nephew, General Bipin Rawat persuaded me to stay back," recalls Bharat Singh Rawat, as he gazes at the distant, dimming row of mountains that overlook his residence in Uttarakhand's Saina village.

After all, the conditions at the birthplace of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) were ripe for an exodus – the closest motorable road is at least 15-20 minutes away and there are barely any jobs.