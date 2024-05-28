Mandi Election 2024 | Inside Kangana Ranaut's Village

Kangana Ranaut's
(Vibhushita Singh/ The Quint)
As Kangana Ranaut’s election campaign in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi catches momentum, her parents have been hitting the ground to participate in the outreach. They have come a long way, they say, from not supporting her in her acting-aspirations, to now being a pivotal part of her transition to politics.
The Quint visited Bhambla village in Mandi district, where Kangana Ranaut was born and brought up before she became the Bollywood star she is today.
Ranaut’s mother Asha Ranaut points to her success in Bollywood—despite the lack of family support—as proof that she can “achieve whatever she sets her mind to.”
Her father says that she was being given a BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well, but she refused. “She had so many movies lined up that she refused. She said I won’t cheat people. I don’t want to take people’s votes and then sit in Mumbai,” he says.
However, villagers are skeptical if Kangana would be active in Mandi, even if she wins. “I personally feel that even if she wins, she wouldn’t be seen here. She will stay in Mumbai or Manali, I doubt she will come here,” says Ankush Thakur, a resident of Bhambla.
Kangana’s father says the actor does have movies lined up. “She does have movies lined up. Like her movie ‘Emergency’ is to be released soon. I think she can go for such work. An MP can be unavailable in their constituency for 5-10 days, I think. It won’t be a big deal,” says her father.
At Kangana’s school—Hill View School--teachers still fondly recall the stubborn and naughty kid she was.
“She was naughty. She would be ever-ready for anchoring. She used to keep moving around. Even if she has to invite someone on stage, she would do that while dancing around,” Shukla added.
Other villagers recall seeing Ranaut grow up in front of their eyes.
“She is like our daughter. She is very intelligent,” says Bhambri Devi, a village resident.
Asked about Ranaut’s statement where she compared the love she receives from the public to that received by Amitabh Bachchan, Devi said “mistakes happen.”
“Sometimes, mistakes happen. She is child..it’s okay. She made us and our district proud,” she says.
Despite Devi’s self-admitted “love” for Ranaut, asked if she would support Kangana had she been a Congress candidate, Devi says no. “No, I wouldn’t have. I am supporting Modi. I want Modi, it’s a Modi wave,” she says.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined