2023 Madhya Pradesh Elections: 5 Reasons Why Congress Lost To BJP

The BJP has swept Madhya Pradesh, continuing the two-decade long dominance in the state. As of 4 pm, the BJP was leading in 166 seats and the Congress was leading in just 63 seats.

The Congress was hoping to achieve a repeat of the 2018 assembly elections, when the party was able to clinch victory from the incumbent BJP’s hands, albeit only to lose power in 2020 when a chunk of their MLAs defected to the BJP. While Congress leader Kamal Nath had expected to avenge his short-lived government’s fall, ultimately the party seems to have failed to come even close to the BJP’s numbers.

Here are a few reasons that contributed to the Congress’ loss.