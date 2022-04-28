Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath Resigns as LoP in State Assembly

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly on Thursday, 28 March, as per the party's 'one-person-one-post' policy. He will continue as the chief of the party's MP unit.

The Congress leadership accepted Nath's resignation, and instated Congress MLA Govind Singh as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).