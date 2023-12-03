BJP Wins Riot-Hit Khargone, Defeating Sitting Congress MLA By Big Margin

The Quint had reported from Khargone last month how the BJP was enjoying goodwill in the city after the riots, for how it dealt with the alleged “rioters”.

While the demolitions, termed as ‘bulldozer justice’, were widely criticised in the country, Chouhan went on to earn the title of ‘bulldozer mama’ among the sections of Hindus in Khargone, who refer to the CM as that endearingly. Moreover, a wall had also been built between the Hindu-dominated and Muslim-dominated area soon after the riots, and the wall continues to be present even 1.5 years later. Many in the Jameendar Colony, a Hindu dominated area which saw violence, were in favour of the wall and lauded the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for “protecting” them.

Moreover, many residents had also point out to the difference in the support that state authorities have shown towards Hindu victims of riots and the Muslim ones.

For instance, one of the men part of the Ram Navami procession who was injured was Shivam Shukla, a 16-year-old who suffered a head injury due to the stone-pelting. When Shivam was undergoing treatment, Home Minister Mishra visited him in the hospital and tweeted about it as well. Months later, when Shivam’s elder sister was getting married, CM Chouhan arranged for Rs 2 Lakh to be sent for the wedding.

All of this seems to have worked in the BJP’s favor in Khargone.