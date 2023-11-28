Ahead Of MP Poll Results, Congress Accuses Collector of 'Opening Postal Ballots'

Days before the elections results in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party in the state has accused the district administration of Balaghat constituency of displaying “blind following” towards the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and indulging in election malpractice.

The Congress, on Monday, 27 November, shared a video of a group of men sitting with postal ballots and purportedly opening them in the strong rooms. Strong rooms are safe houses designated by the Election Commission, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and postal ballots are kept, which are sealed with double locks.