Karnataka Elections: At Tipu Sultan's Birthplace, No One Cares About Propaganda

For as long as he can remember, Ghayas Pasha, 53, has been celebrating Tipu Jayanti every year, to mark the birth of his icon, Tipu Sultan. Besides the several accolades of the 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom, that Pasha has on his fingertips, what makes him feel such a strong sense of connection with the now-controversial ruler is that they share their birthplace: Devanahalli.

Devanahalli town falls in the Bengaluru Rural district, where the ruler was born on 10 November 1750. A memorial in honor of the town being Tipu’s birthplace can be spotted just a few kilometers into it.